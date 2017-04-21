

Amara McLaughlin, CP24.com





A 33-year-old man has died after he was discovered suffering from gunshot wounds by Toronto police in Briar Hill late Friday.

The shooting happened in a parking lot at Dufferin Street and Bowie Avenue, near Eglinton Avenue West shortly after 9:30 p.m.

Paramedics arrived on scene to find the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The man was found unconscious, lying near a car when emergency crews arrived.

Paramedics treated the man on scene, but he later died due to his injuries.

No arrests have been made.

The homicide unit has been called in to investigate the shooting.

TTC is diverting buses in the area due to the ongoing investigation.