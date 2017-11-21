

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A 34-year-old man has been arrested and charged after a woman was sexually assaulted in the Sheppard West subway station last week.

At 8 p.m. on Nov. 13, investigators say a 32-year-old woman was in the station, formerly known as Downsview Station.

Police allege a male suspect approached her and sexually assaulted her.

On Sunday, Nov. 19, a suspect identified as Majuran Mahalingam of Toronto was arrested and charged.

He was charged with one count of sexual assault.

Police say tips from the public led to his arrest.

He appeared in court at 100 Finch Avenue West on Monday.