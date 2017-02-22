

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A 34-year-old man has died in hospital following a single-vehicle collision in Etobicoke last weekend.

It happened near Kipling Avenue and New Toronto Street, near Lake Shore Boulevard, at around 12:30 a.m. Saturday.

Police say a man was driving his 2007 GMC pick-up truck southbound on Kipling Avenue approaching New Toronto Street when he lost control of the vehicle and struck a bridge support.

He was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries but later died.

One other person was taken to hospital following the crash.

Police say it is not clear what caused the man to lose control of the truck.

Anyone with information about the fatal collision is asked to call police at 416-808-1900 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).