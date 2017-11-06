

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A 37-year-old man has died in hospital after being involved in a collision in Etobicoke last week.

The collision happened during the morning rush on November 2, at around 8:40 a.m.

Police said the 37-year-old man was driving a 2008 Honda Civic northbound on The West Mall, south of Paxman Road when it crossed into the southbound lanes and collided with a 2004 Honda Civic being driven by a 36-year-old man.

The 37-year-old man was rushed to hospital in critical condition. Police said Monday that he died of his injuries on Saturday.

It is still not clear what caused the northbound vehicle to drift into the opposing lane.

Police are investigating the fatal collision.