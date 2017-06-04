

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Paramedics say a man is in life-threatening condition after they were shot in the east part of Brampton on Sunday afternoon.

Peel Region Paramedics said they were called to the area of The Gore and Ebenezer roads just before 4 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

They arrived to find a 38-year-old man suffering from life-threatening injuries.

He was rushed to a hospital trauma centre for treatment.

Peel Regional Police deployed officers in tactical gear and a canine unit to search the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 905-453-3311.