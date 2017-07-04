

Amara McLaughlin, CP24.com





A window cleaner is seriously injured after falling from the roof of an apartmend building in Little Portugal on Tuesday evening.

The man, 39, was cleaning a window around 5:30 p.m. at Lisgar and Queen Streets when he fell from one-storey to the ground, Toronto Police Const. David Hopkinson said.

He was rushed to a trauma centre with a fractured leg, according to paramedics. There is no update on his current condition.

Investigators believe the incident was an accident and say “no foul play is suspected.”

The Ministry of Labour has been called in to investigate.