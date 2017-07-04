Man, 39, injured after falling off roof while cleaning windows in Little Portugal
A 39-year-old man was cleaning windows at an apartment building in Little Portugal when he fell, injuring his leg on Tuesday evening. (CTV News Toronto)
Amara McLaughlin, CP24.com
Published Tuesday, July 4, 2017 7:27PM EDT
A window cleaner is seriously injured after falling from the roof of an apartmend building in Little Portugal on Tuesday evening.
The man, 39, was cleaning a window around 5:30 p.m. at Lisgar and Queen Streets when he fell from one-storey to the ground, Toronto Police Const. David Hopkinson said.
He was rushed to a trauma centre with a fractured leg, according to paramedics. There is no update on his current condition.
Investigators believe the incident was an accident and say “no foul play is suspected.”
The Ministry of Labour has been called in to investigate.