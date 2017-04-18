

Amara McLaughlin, CP24.com





A man is critically injured after being shot multiple times on Tuesday evening in Scarborough.

The 39-year-old was rushed to hospital around 8:30 p.m. after several were fired at an apartment complex in the area of Markham Road and Tuxedo Court, north of Ellesmere Road, paramedics say.

The victim was shot outside the building, and according to police, managed to escape across the parking lot to seek help at a local convenience store a short distance away.

He was rushed to a local trauma centre, according to paramedics.

No arrests have been made in connection with the incident, but investigators are searching for more than one suspect.

They have not released the identity of those involved.