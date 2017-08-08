

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





A 41-year-old man is dead after jumping into Lake Erie in Kingsville in an effort to help one of four children on board a boat he was operating.

According to Ontario Provincial Police, emergency crews were called to the body of water in Essex County on Tuesday at around 4:45 p.m. for reports of a missing boater near Cedar Island.

Kingsville resident Tyson Koehn, the operator of the small boat, was with four children at the time.

Koehn jumped into the lake to help one of the children who was swimming but appeared to be struggling in the water.

After jumping in, Koehn began to struggle and subsequently went under water.

All four children – whose ages were not publicly released – were rescued by a passing boat and a Good Samaritan who swam out from the shore to also assist.

Following a search conducted by the OPP Marine Unit, the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre and members of the United States Coast Guard, the man was located in the water.

Paramedics administered CPR on the man at the scene but he succumbed to his injuries after being transported to hospital.

No other injuries were reported in this incident.