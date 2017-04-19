Man, 50, arrested after armed robberies in Danforth Village
Chris Herhalt, CP24.com
Published Wednesday, April 19, 2017 11:44AM EDT
A 50-year-old man is in custody after a grocery store and a bank in the city’s Danforth Village neigbourhood were robbed over the past three months.
Toronto police say that on Feb. 8, 2017, a man entered a bank branch in the area of Danforth Avenue and Main Street.
He was seen carrying a folded newspaper concealing an item staff at the bank believed was a weapon. When staff approached the man, he left.
On Feb. 23, the man returned to the bank branch, this time wearing a scarf over his face and a motorcycle helmet.
The suspect then approached a bank teller with a folded newspaper that teller believed concealed a weapon. He then demanded cash from the teller.
The teller complied and the man fled the scene with an unknown amount of cash.
On April 9, the suspect entered a grocery store in the area of Main Street and Danforth Avenue, once again wearing a scarf over his face.
The suspect allegedly approached a cashier with a folded newspaper the employee believed concealed a weapon, and made a demand for cash.
But he fled the scene before receiving any money.
Officers on patrol in the area observed the suspect nearby and arrested him.
A suspect identified as Steven Robert Forest of Toronto, was charged with three counts of robbery with a firearm and three counts of wearing a disguise with intent.
He appeared in court on April 13 at College Park.