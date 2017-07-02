

Amara McLaughlin, CP24.com





A 52-year-old man from Ayr, Ont. has died after his motorcycle crashed in Pickering, Ont. on Sunday afternoon.

The single-vehicle crash happened around 2:30 p.m. along Highway 407 near the Lake Ridge Road overpass.

The rider was without vital signs when emergency crews arrived on scene, Ontario Provincial Police spokesperson Sgt. Kerry Schmidt says.

The victim was rushed to hospital where he later died of his injuries.

The westbound lanes of Highway 407 were closed for several hours, along with two eastbound lanes. The roadway reopened around 6:30 p.m.

Investigators have not determined the cause of the crash.