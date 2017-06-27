

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A 53-year-old man is facing charges in connection with a series of bank robberies that took place across Toronto in May and June.

One of the robberies occurred at around 11:30 a.m. on June 16 at a bank in the area of Bloor Street West and Spadina Avenue.

According to police, a man entered the bank wearing a baseball hat and sunglasses and demanded money from the teller.

The suspect, police say, reached into a reusable bag he placed on the counter, suggesting he was armed.

He fled the area with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police say they believe the same man also carried out two robberies at banks in the area of Queen Street East and Wineva Avenue on May 24 and June 15, and another robbery at a bank near Danforth and Woodbine avenues on June 15.

The suspect, identified by police as 53-year-old Toronto resident Paul Busch, was arrested on June 23 and has been charged with four counts of robbery.