

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Police have made an arrest in a mischief call that resulted in an hours-long police blockade of a busy block of King West last week.

Last Thursday afternoon at about 1 p.m., police were called to the 365 Dispensary at King Street West and Charlotte Street by someone who said they saw person with a gun with a possible hostage.

A number of police officers including a large contingent of emergency task force officers brandishing assault rifles, shields and riding in armoured vehicles arrived at the scene, blocking all pedestrian, vehicle and streetcar traffic.

At 3:45 p.m., officers entered the business and found no one inside. Police later said the store appeared to be closed to the public that day.

Police later said the call that prompted their response was a “false alarm.”

On Monday, police released surveillance camera images of a suspect who allegedly placed the call, saying it was made in the area of Spadina Avenue and Cecil Street, from a payphone.

On Wednesday afternoon, officers arrested a suspect identified as Gregory Frank Goodridge.

He has been charged with one count of public mischief.

He appeared in court at Old City Hall on Thursday morning.