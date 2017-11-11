

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A 54-year-old man is dead after he was inexplicably pinned beneath his own transport truck at a business in Mississauga and crushed on Saturday afternoon.

Peel Regional Police Const. Harinder Sohi says they were called to the area of Menway Court and Alstep Drive, south of Derry Road East near the western edge of Pearson International Airport, at 2:49 p.m. Saturday.

They arrived to find the man dead, crushed beneath a tractor trailer positioned across the roadway at Menway Court.

It is not known how or why the driver exited the vehicle and got into the path of his own moving vehicle

Sohi called the incident “an unusual case.”

The Ministry of Labour has dispatched investigators to the scene.

Sohi said forensic investigators and collision reconstruction officers were at the scene. There are also a number of people who say they witnessed the collision.