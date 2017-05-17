

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A 54-year-old man is dead following a motorcycle collision in Fort Erie on Tuesday night.

According to police, a 54-year-old Fort Erie man was riding his 2013 Harley Davidson motorcycle southbound on Niagara Parkway near Schweigler Road in Fort Erie when he lost control of the bike and crossed into the northbound lane.

The motorcyclist collided with a 2017 Chevrolet Tahoe truck, which was towing a boat.

The motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries after was taken to hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

The driver of the Chevrolet suffered minor injuries and did not require treatment.

The collision is under investigation by the Erie County Medical Examiner’s Office, Niagara Parks Police and officers with Niagara Regional Police Service’s collision reconstruction unit.