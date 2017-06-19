

Amara McLaughlin, CP24.com





A 58-year-old man has been charged with theft after allegedly stealing $12,000 from several donation boxes from Mississauga mosques earlier this month.

The robberies happened between June 4 and June 17 at six separate mosques across Mississauga, Peel Regional Police say.

The suspect would enter the buildings and take the entire locked donation box containing money or would break into the box in order to remove the money inside, according to a news release.

The thefts typically occurred when the mosques were open, but investigators say there were two incidents when the man broke into the faith centres to commit the crimes.

Around $12,000 was stolen.

Ashraf Awad from Mississauga faces nine charges for theft under and over $5,000, along with break and enter.

He appeared in a Brampton courtroom on Sunday for a bail hearing.

Anyone with information about the thefts is asked to call police at 905-453-2121 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.