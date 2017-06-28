

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A 59-year-old man is dead and another man was seriously injured after a collision in Mississauga on Wednesday morning.

According to investigators, a car and a pickup truck collided near Hurontario Street and Ambassador Drive shortly before 7 a.m.

A 59-year-old passenger of the car was pronounced dead at the scene, Peel Regional Police confirmed. The driver of the car, identified by investigators as a 51-year-old man, was seriously injured after being extricated from the vehicle but is expected to survive.

The 51-year-old truck driver was also taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The Major Collision Bureau is currently investigating and roads have now reopened in the area.