Man, 59, killed following 2-vehicle crash in Mississauga
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Wednesday, June 28, 2017 7:38AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, June 28, 2017 3:17PM EDT
A 59-year-old man is dead and another man was seriously injured after a collision in Mississauga on Wednesday morning.
According to investigators, a car and a pickup truck collided near Hurontario Street and Ambassador Drive shortly before 7 a.m.
A 59-year-old passenger of the car was pronounced dead at the scene, Peel Regional Police confirmed. The driver of the car, identified by investigators as a 51-year-old man, was seriously injured after being extricated from the vehicle but is expected to survive.
The 51-year-old truck driver was also taken to hospital with minor injuries.
The Major Collision Bureau is currently investigating and roads have now reopened in the area.