Man, 62, killed in hit-and-run on Jarvis, but driver returns to the scene: police
Chris Herhalt, CP24.com
Published Saturday, March 18, 2017 8:08PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, March 20, 2017 2:23PM EDT
A 62-year-old man is dead after he was struck by a car in downtown Toronto on Saturday night.
Police tweeted that the man was struck at Jarvis and Gloucester streets sometime before 8 p.m.
The man was taken to a hospital trauma centre in critical condition and was pronounced dead sometime around 9:30 p.m., said Toronto Paramedics.
Toronto police Staff Sgt. Miller told CP24 that the man appeared to suffer some sort of medical episode and ended up in a live lane of traffic or attempted to cross the street altogether when he was struck.
The driver involved fled the scene of the collision before police arrived, Miller said.
A 67-year-old man was driving a 2016 Mazda 3, which struck the pedestrian.
He returned to the scene shortly after.
No charges have been laid.