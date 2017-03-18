

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A 62-year-old man is dead after he was struck by a car in downtown Toronto on Saturday night.

Police tweeted that the man was struck at Jarvis and Gloucester streets sometime before 8 p.m.

The man was taken to a hospital trauma centre in critical condition and was pronounced dead sometime around 9:30 p.m., said Toronto Paramedics.

Toronto police Staff Sgt. Miller told CP24 that the man appeared to suffer some sort of medical episode and ended up in a live lane of traffic or attempted to cross the street altogether when he was struck.

The driver involved fled the scene of the collision before police arrived, Miller said.

A 67-year-old man was driving a 2016 Mazda 3, which struck the pedestrian.

He returned to the scene shortly after.

No charges have been laid.