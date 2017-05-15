

The Canadian Press





BLANDFORD BLENHEIM TOWNSHIP, Ont. - A 67-year-old man has died after his plane crashed in southern Ontario.

Provincial police say the crash took place early Sunday morning in Blandford Blenheim Township.

They say the only person on board the aircraft was pronounced dead at the scene.

He has been identified as Raymond Taylor of Norwich Township.

Police have not indicated the cause of the crash.

They say the Transportation Safety Board has taken over the investigation.