

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A 68-year-old man has been charged after he allegedly assaulted a parking enforcement officer who had placed a ticket on the windshield of his vehicle.

Police say that the parking enforcement officer was ticketing vehicles for pay and display parking violations on Vaughan Road on the afternoon of Dec. 1.

At some point, police say that the officer placed a ticket on the windshield of a vehicle parked on Vaughan Road near St. Clair Avenue.

That’s when police allege that the man approached the officer in a “very aggressive manner” and objected to the issuing of the ticket. The man then allegedly assaulted the officer.

Larry Leschaloupe, 68, of Toronto, surrendered to police on Thursday and was charged with one count of assaulting a peace officer.

Leschaloupe is due in court at Finch Avenue West on January 27.