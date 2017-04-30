

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A 71-year-old man is dead following a fire at an apartment building for seniors in Brampton this morning.

It happened at a four-storey building on McHardy Place, near Main Street and Queen Street West, shortly after 6 a.m.

Brampton Fire Platoon Chief Paul Bebbington told CP24 at the scene that the fire broke out inside a unit on the fourth floor of the building.

“It was confined to the bedroom of the unit. One patient was located and removed from the building,” he said, adding that the person was rushed to hospital without vital signs and was later pronounced dead.

The age and gender of the victim has not yet been released.

One other person was taken to hospital with serious injuries following the fire.

“Apparently it was a slip and fall injury,” Bebbington said. “A firefighter was also transported to hospital with minor injuries to his hand.”

Peel Paramedics told CP24 that multiple other people were assessed on scene.

The entire building was evacuated this morning but some residents have been permitted to return to their units.

“The fourth floor remains evacuated. The people that live on the fourth floor are over at the community centre at the curling club right now just staying warm,” Bebbington noted.

Staff members from the City of Brampton’s emergency management office are on scene assisting displaced residents and transit buses are also on the way.

When asked when residents of the fourth floor will be allowed to return home, Bebbington said it could be “quite a while.”

He said the cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

An investigator with Brampton Fire is headed to the scene and the Office of the Fire Marshal has also been notified.