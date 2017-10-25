

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





A 76-year-old man has been charged with arson after a natural gas explosion occurred inside a Hamilton home on Tuesday afternoon.

Emergency crews responded to the explosion at around 2:15 p.m. at a residence on Gibson Avenue, which is in the area of Birch Avenue and Barton Street.

Nearby residents were briefly evacuated from their homes after the explosion leveled the one-storey residence and damaged neighbouring homes, police said.

According to investigators, one person was initially trapped in the destroyed home but was freed by officials after about an hour. The person who was rescued was identified as a man who is blind by family and neighbours at the scene.

He was taken to hospital with unknown injuries following the explosion.

People at the scene also said the man was known to have a service dog with him, which rescuers could not make contact with after the explosion. But, officers later confirmed the dog was located and was taken to an animal hospital to be treated for unspecific injuries.

Speaking at the scene, witnesses told CP24 they heard a loud blast and saw “a white cloud” rising from the rubble.

“Me and the young lad across the street were the first ones there and we just started hollering to see where he was because we knew he was there – he is by himself and he is blind,” a witness said. “We just walked around the foundation hollering and finally he hollered up at us so we knew he was alive."

After Hamilton police and the Ontario Fire Marshall’s office executed a search warrant of the home, officers said the homeowner has been charged with arson.

The suspect was identified as Murdoch Campbell by Hamilton police.