

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Police have charged a 32-year-old man working as a security guard in Ajax after a 77-year-old man told police he was assaulted on Tuesday evening.

Durham Regional Police say they were called to an address on Old Kingston Road, near Church Street and Kingston Road West at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday for a report of an assault.

Investigators say they found a 77-year-old man at the scene who told them he had been assaulted by a security guard on the property.

He was treated for minor injuries.

A suspect identified as Micah Kirby of Whitby was charged with one count of assault.

He was released with conditions on a promise to appear in court.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 1-888-579-1520, ext. 2521 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).