

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Police say a 79-year-old man pulled from the bottom of a pool in Caledon on Friday evening has died.

Emergency crews were called to a home on The Gore Road, just south of Highway 9 and east of Orangeville, sometime before 4 p.m. Friday for a report of a man found at the bottom of a private pool, Caledon OPP said.

Firefighters administered CPR on the man but were unable to revive him.

He was pronounced dead a short time later.

The coroner has been called to the scene.