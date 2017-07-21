Man, 79, drowns in pool in Caledon: OPP
Chris Herhalt, CP24.com
Published Friday, July 21, 2017 5:33PM EDT
Police say a 79-year-old man pulled from the bottom of a pool in Caledon on Friday evening has died.
Emergency crews were called to a home on The Gore Road, just south of Highway 9 and east of Orangeville, sometime before 4 p.m. Friday for a report of a man found at the bottom of a private pool, Caledon OPP said.
Firefighters administered CPR on the man but were unable to revive him.
He was pronounced dead a short time later.
The coroner has been called to the scene.