

Chris Fox, CP24.com





An 82-year-old man has been charged with manslaughter in connection with the death of a fellow resident at a Mississauga nursing home in November.

Police say that 79-year-old Keith Wood was assaulted inside Camilla Care Community on the morning of Nov. 2.

Police say Wood suffered blunt force trauma to his head as a result of the alleged assault and was rushed to a local hospital. Wood then succumbed to his injuries two weeks later on Nov. 16.

Arnold Kendall, 82, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with manslaughter in connection with Wood’s death.

Police say that Kendall and Wood were both residents at Camilla Care Community, which is located on Hurontario Street near Queensway West.

Kendall has been remanded into custody.

Police are continuing to investigate the homicide.