Man, 86, dies in hospital after multi-vehicle collision in west end
This undated photo shows a Toronto police cruiser.
Joshua Freeman, CP24.com
Published Friday, February 17, 2017 1:57PM EST
An elderly man has died in hospital after being injured in a collision in the city’s west end last month.
The collision occurred at the intersection of Finch Avenue West at Weston Road on Jan. 25 at around 2:50 p.m.
According to police, an 86-year-old man was driving a Toyota RAV4 southbound on Weston Road, when it entered the intersection and became involved in a multi-vehicle collision.
The man was rushed to hospital, where he remained for several weeks. He died from his injuries on Feb. 16, police said in a release Friday.
Police are investigating and are asking anyone with information about the collision to call 416-808-1900 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).