

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





An elderly man has died in hospital after being injured in a collision in the city’s west end last month.

The collision occurred at the intersection of Finch Avenue West at Weston Road on Jan. 25 at around 2:50 p.m.

According to police, an 86-year-old man was driving a Toyota RAV4 southbound on Weston Road, when it entered the intersection and became involved in a multi-vehicle collision.

The man was rushed to hospital, where he remained for several weeks. He died from his injuries on Feb. 16, police said in a release Friday.

Police are investigating and are asking anyone with information about the collision to call 416-808-1900 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).