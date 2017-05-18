

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Police say a 31-year-old man was taken from an Oshawa home at gunpoint during a home invasion in Oshawa on Wednesday afternoon.

Investigators say three male suspects apparently armed with firearms entered a basement apartment on Kenora Avenue at about 2 p.m. on Wednesday.

A resident of the home told police the suspects stole numerous items from her home and then took a 31-year-old man away at gunpoint.

He has been identified as Francis O’Connor. He has not been seen since the incident, police say. Authorities have released his photo .

The suspects are described as three white males in their twenties, with thin builds. Each was armed with a firearm, police say.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Det. Const. Kollaard or Det. Const. Hartry at 1-888-579-1520, ext. 2738, or 2732.