

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A Toronto neurosurgeon accused of murdering his physician wife made a brief appearance in a North York courtroom this morning.

Dr. Mohammed Shamji, who has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of his wife, Dr. Elana Fric-Shamji, appeared via video link.

Fric-Shamji’s body was found in a suitcase on the side of a road in Kleinburg on Dec. 1, 2016. Police previously said the family physician, who worked at Scarborough Hospital, had been strangled and beaten.

Investigators said they believed Fric-Shamji was killed at the couple’s home, located in the area of Bathurst Street and Sheppard Avenue, sometime between the evening of Nov. 30 and the morning of Dec. 1.

Her husband, who previously worked at Toronto Western Hospital and was a faculty member at the University of Toronto, was arrested on Dec. 2.

Fric-Shamji's parents, who are now caring for the couple's three children, spoke to reporters following this morning's court appearance.

Ana Fric said her grandchildren are not familiar with the details surrounding their mother’s death.

“They don’t much,” Fric said as she stood with her husband Josip outside the courthouse at 1000 Finch Avenue West. “They just know their mommy is not here.”

She said they talk about their mother “all the time.”

“They are doing fine. They miss their mother very much but in school they are doing good,” she added.

When asked what it felt like to see Shamji in court on Thursday, Fric and her husband refused to comment.

Shamji’s next court appearance is scheduled for March 2.