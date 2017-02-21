

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A man is facing charges in an historic sexual assault investigation involving four children in the 1980s.

An investigation into the alleged incidents was launched on Feb. 18.

Investigators say between 1981 and 1987, a man sexually assaulted two boys and two girls who were all between the ages of five and 12 at the time.

On Monday, police arrested a suspect in connection with the case.

The suspect has been charged with sexual intercourse with a female under fourteen, three counts of sexual assault, indecent assault on a female, indecent assault on a male and two counts of buggery.

The suspect was underaged at the time of the alleged assaults and therefore cannot be identified under the terms of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to contact police at 416-808-1400 or Crime Stopper anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).