

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A 21-year-old man has been charged after he allegedly sexually assaulted a woman who had been in the company of his roommate at an apartment in the city’s Yorkdale neighbourhood.

Police say the woman was with a man in the apartment near Lawrence Avenue and Dufferin Street in the early hours of Friday morning when the suspect, the man’s roommate, entered the dwelling.

The suspect then allegedly sexually assaulted the woman after the other man stepped out of the room, police say.

Luis Pereira, 21, of Toronto, was arrested later on Friday and charged with one count of sexual assault.