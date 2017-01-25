

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A 30-year-old Toronto man has been charged after he allegedly threatened the life of a parking enforcement officer in Yorkville on Tuesday.

Police say the officer was conducting her duties in the Scollard and Bay streets area at around 3:30 p.m. when she placed a ticket on the windshield of a vehicle that was illegally parked.

Police say the owner of the vehicle then verbally accosted the officer, at one point threatening her.

Officers were in turn called to the area, at which point they attended a nearby address and took the suspect into custody.

Andrea Gargarella, 30, of Toronto, is charged with one count of threatening death.