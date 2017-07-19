

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A man in his 20s has been airlifted to hospital with critical injuries after a multi-vehicle collision in Ancaster.

It happened on highway 6, south of Butter Road at around 3:20 p.m.

Three vehicles were involved in the crash and two people had to be freed from the wreckage by emergency crews, Ornge said.

All southbound lanes of the highway are closed because of the collision.