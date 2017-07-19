

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A man in his 20s has been airlifted to hospital with critical injuries and two other people are in hospital after a multi-vehicle collision in Ancaster.

It happened on Highway 6, south of Butter Road at around 3:20 p.m.

Three vehicles were involved in the crash and two people had to be freed from the wreckage by emergency crews, Ornge said.

Two of the victims were taken to hospital by land ambulance, Ontario Provincial Police said.

All southbound lanes of the highway are closed because of the collision. The roads were expected to reopen at around 8 p.m., OPP said.