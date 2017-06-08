

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Peel police have laid charges against a 53-year-old man who investigators allege posed as a medical professional and sexually assaulted a woman at a Mississauga clinic.

According to police, a female was sexually assaulted on June 3 during a visit to a Mississauga clinic operated by the accused.

After launching an investigation into the alleged incident, police say 53-year-old Alan Canon, of Oakville, was arrested and charged with sexual assault.

The man, police say, claims to be a medical doctor, neurosurgeon and osteopath with a total of 20 years of experience.

Investigators say he also goes by the name Oleg Kanaykhne.

Canon's name does not appear in the database of registered doctors on the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario's website.

Members of the police service’s special investigations unit are asking anyone with information about the case to call 905-453-2121, ext. 3460, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).