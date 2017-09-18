

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





A Toronto man is being accused of posting video footage of sexual interactions with two women he met online without their knowledge.

According to investigators, the 24-year-old man met the two women on a dating website in March. The women were 21 years old and 22 years old at the time.

Both women engaged in sexual activity with the man, police said.

The man allegedly videotaped these encounters before posting them online without the victims’ knowledge.

A suspect, identified as Tian Zhou, was arrested on Saturday.

He is now facing three charges, including voyeurism, publishing intimate image without consent and sexual assault.

Police are concerned there may be other victims and are asking anyone with information to come forward.