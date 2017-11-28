

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A man and a woman are facing a combined 15 charges after they allegedly forced a woman into the sex trade after she responded to an advertisement for a job as a receptionist.

Police say that the victim travelled to Toronto in May, 2016 in order to meet with the suspects regarding the job. Police say that during that initial meeting the suspects informed the woman that the receptionist job was no longer available but offered her work as a masseuse in a massage parlour, which she accepted.

It is alleged that the suspects subsequently coerced the woman into selling sexual services while performing massages at the parlour and then convinced her to hand over all of her earnings for “safekeeping.”

Police say that the suspects also took the woman’s passport.

The woman did eventually confront the suspects, at which point police say that she was “violently choked and assaulted.”

The suspects were arrested on Oct. 17 following the execution of search warrants at several locations across Toronto.

Police say that the woman’s passport was located during the execution of one of those search warrants.

Sonia Fernandes-DaCunha, 40, is facing 10 charges, including trafficking in persons, forcible confinement and assault with a weapon. Ruben Ernesto Aburto Soza, 40, is facing five charges, including trafficking with persons.

Police are continuing to investigate the case and are asking anyone with information to come forward.