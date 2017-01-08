Man and woman seriously injured after being struck in Casa Loma area
Joshua Freeman, CP24.com
Published Sunday, January 8, 2017 5:26PM EST
A man and a woman were taken to hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in the Casa Loma area Sunday.
At around 1:10 p.m., paramedics received a call about the collision on a stretch of Bathurst Street, south of St. Clair Avenue between Nina Street and Austin Terrace.
A man believed to be in his 50s and a woman of unknown age were both taken to hospital, Toronto Paramedic Services said. None of the injuries were believed to be life-threatening.
Bathurst Street was closed between Nina Street and Austin Terrace for several hours as police investigated. The street has since reopened.