

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A man and a woman were taken to hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in the Casa Loma area Sunday.

At around 1:10 p.m., paramedics received a call about the collision on a stretch of Bathurst Street, south of St. Clair Avenue between Nina Street and Austin Terrace.

A man believed to be in his 50s and a woman of unknown age were both taken to hospital, Toronto Paramedic Services said. None of the injuries were believed to be life-threatening.

Bathurst Street was closed between Nina Street and Austin Terrace for several hours as police investigated. The street has since reopened.