

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A man and a woman walked into Etobicoke General Hospital with stab wounds following an incident that took place in a parking lot outside a Mississauga apartment complex early Friday morning.

Toronto police say they were contacted at around 1:30 a.m. after the victims showed up at the hospital with serious injuries.

Toronto police, in turn, contacted Peel Regional Police after determining that the victims were connected to an incident that took place in Mississauga.

Peel police tell CP24 that they have not been able to speak with the victims at this point but have located a scene in a parking lot on Goreway Drive near Morning Star Drive in Mississauga and are investigating.

Peel police have said that there is no public safety concerns and that the stabbing is an "isolated incident."