

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Toronto police are investigating after a man allegedly tried to abduct a young child at a department store in the city’s east end Wednesday.

It happened shortly before 1:30 p.m. in the Warden and Eglinton avenues area.

Toronto police said a man tried to abduct a child younger than five years old in a department store, but the child’s mother was able to intervene and stop the abduction.

The man was then spotted pacing in the parking lot.

Officers arrived and arrested the man.

No injuries were reported, but a witness told CP24 that the family appeared distraught following the incident and described the scene as “scary.”

No formal charges have been announced so far.