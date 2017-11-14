

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





A man has been arrested after a poppy donation box was stolen from a North York store on Remembrance Day.

The theft took place at a store located in the area of Keele Street and Sheppard Avenue West at around 7:30 a.m.

Police said a man walked into the store and allegedly stole the poppy donation box from the counter before fleeing the scene.

Investigators released a security camera image of a suspect on Monday.

One day later, police said they had arrested a man in connection with the case.

No charges have been laid.