Man arrested after waving what looked to be a gun on Queens Quay
Police peer into the water in the city's Harbourfront after arresting a man who was seen carrying what looked to be a gun. (Photo courtesy Elliott Somerville)
Sandie Benitah, CP24.com
Published Wednesday, February 22, 2017 4:14PM EST
Police swarmed a Queens Quay park Wednesday afternoon after members of the public reported seeing a man waving what looked to be a gun.
Several officers with Toronto’s Emergency Task Force rushed the scene armed with automatic weapons in order to secure the area
Officers were able to negotiate with the man to put down whatever he was holding. He was then arrested by police without incident.
The incident happened near HTO Park in the city’s Harbourfront neighbourhood, located across from the Rogers Centre, at around 2:45 p.m. Police closed Queens Quay between Reese Street and Spadina Avenue as a safety precaution but traffic was allowed to flow through the area less than an hour later, after the suspect was placed into custody.