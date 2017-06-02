

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Investigators say they have arrested and charged one of two men sought in the 2012 murder of a Vancouver man in Oshawa when he landed at Pearson Airport Friday after allegedly fleeing to Iraq.

Twenty-six-year-old Kamran Ahmadbeigi was shot to death in a home on Stevenson Road in Oshawa on the night of May 25, 2012.

On Nov. 20 of that year, Durham Regional Police issued warrants for the arrest of two Mississauga men in relation to the murder.

At the time, investigators said they believed both men had fled the country.

This morning, homicide detectives from Durham and CBSA officers detained a suspect identified as Nabaz Delr-Ismail, now 33-years-old.

They allege he has been living in Iraq since the homicide.

He was charged with one count of second-degree murder.

A second suspect, identified as Shorsh Sad “Danny” Sivan, remains at large. Durham Regional Police say they believe he is still in Iraq.

An Interpol “Blue” notice, indicating to police forces around the world his location is sought, has been issued in his name, police say.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Det. John Taylor or Det. Dianne Jennings at 1-888-579-1520, ext. 5405 or 5223.