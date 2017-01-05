

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police have made an arrest in the assault and robbery of a female sex worker at a downtown hotel, just days after releasing surveillance camera images of a suspect in the case.

Police say that the male suspect met with the sex worker at the undisclosed hotel at around 11:30 p.m. on Dec. 29 and then proceeded to bind her hands and choke her to the point that she lost consciousness.

When the victim awoke, police say the suspect then demanded that she give him cash.

Riley Tebbs, 25, of Toronto, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with aggravated assault, forcible confinement, robbery and two counts of overcome resistance by choking.

The arrest of Tebbs came after police released surveillance camera images of a suspect on Dec. 31.

Tebbs is due in court at Old City Hall today.