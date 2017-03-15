Man arrested in connection with Dec. 2016 shooting in Mississauga
A Smith and Wesson handgun seized by Peel Regional Police. (PRP)
Chris Herhalt, CP24.com
Published Wednesday, March 15, 2017 5:21PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, March 15, 2017 5:22PM EDT
A Mississauga man faces a rash of firearms offences after he allegedly fired repeated shots into a car in that city late last year, wounding a 22-year-old victim.
On Dec. 2 at about 4:30 p.m., Peel Regional Police say the suspect confronted an individual inside a car in the area of Goreway and Nashua drives.
He allegedly fired several shots into the car, one of which struck the victim in the hand.
On Friday, March 10, a suspect was located in a vehicle in the area of North Park Drive and MacKay Street in Brampton.
He was arrested by police, supported by tactical officers, without incident.
A search warrant was executed at his home and allegedly yielded various quantities of drugs, cash, and a loaded Smith & Wesson handgun.
Demetre Hibbert is facing 12 criminal charges concerning firearms and drug possession.
He remains in custody pending a bail hearing in Brampton.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 905-453-2121, ext. 2133, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).