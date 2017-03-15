

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A Mississauga man faces a rash of firearms offences after he allegedly fired repeated shots into a car in that city late last year, wounding a 22-year-old victim.

On Dec. 2 at about 4:30 p.m., Peel Regional Police say the suspect confronted an individual inside a car in the area of Goreway and Nashua drives.

He allegedly fired several shots into the car, one of which struck the victim in the hand.

On Friday, March 10, a suspect was located in a vehicle in the area of North Park Drive and MacKay Street in Brampton.

He was arrested by police, supported by tactical officers, without incident.

A search warrant was executed at his home and allegedly yielded various quantities of drugs, cash, and a loaded Smith & Wesson handgun.

Demetre Hibbert is facing 12 criminal charges concerning firearms and drug possession.

He remains in custody pending a bail hearing in Brampton.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 905-453-2121, ext. 2133, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).