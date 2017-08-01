Man arrested in connection with stabbing in Scarborough Village
One man was critically injured after a stabbing on Adanac Drive in Scarborough Village. (Mike Nguyen/ CP24)
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Tuesday, August 1, 2017 5:59AM EDT
One man was rushed to hospital in critical condition this morning after a stabbing in Scarborough Village.
It happened in an apartment building on Adanac Drive, near Markham Road and Eglinton Avenue, at around 2:10 a.m.
Paramedics say a man in his 50s was stabbed in the neck and was rushed to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition.
According to police, his is still receiving treatment in hospital but is expected to survive.
A 42-year-old man is in custody in connection with the incident.
Police say they believe the victim and the suspect know one another.