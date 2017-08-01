

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





One man was rushed to hospital in critical condition this morning after a stabbing in Scarborough Village.

It happened in an apartment building on Adanac Drive, near Markham Road and Eglinton Avenue, at around 2:10 a.m.

Paramedics say a man in his 50s was stabbed in the neck and was rushed to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition.

According to police, his is still receiving treatment in hospital but is expected to survive.

A 42-year-old man is in custody in connection with the incident.

Police say they believe the victim and the suspect know one another.