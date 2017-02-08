

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A man is in hospital in critical condition after he was attacked during a robbery at a Brampton parking garage Wednesday morning.

It happened on Silver Maple Court, near Queen Street and Dixie Road, shortly before 12:30 a.m.

Police say it appears the man, who is a 32-year-old Brampton resident, was chased through an underground parking garage in the area and assaulted multiple times with a hammer.

The victim sustained serious head injuries during the attack and was taken to a Toronto trauma centre, where he remains in critical condition.

Peel Regional Police’s criminal investigation bureau has taken over the case.

In a tweet sent out early Wednesday morning, police said the suspect was still at large but investigators later confirmed that one person had been apprehended.

Police say most of the attack was captured on security video.