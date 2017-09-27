

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





One man and a young boy have been transported to hospital with burns following an early morning fire at a home in Vaughan.

The three-alarm blaze broke out on Ava Place, in the area of Nashville Road and Highway 27, shortly before 5:30 a.m.

Vaughan Fire Deputy Chief Deryn Rizzi told CP24 that a female homeowner drove to a decommissioned fire hall in Kleinburg and used one of the telephones outside to call the fire department. She told them her house was on fire and that her phone had been destroyed in the blaze.

When fire crews arrived on scene, flames were visible from the rear of the large estate home.

Rizzi said one man and a boy were transported to hospital to be treated for burns. Their injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.

Fire Chief Larry Bentley said the fire in now under control.

Roads in the subdivision where the fire occurred have been closed but Bentley said the fire is not having an impact on any major roadways.