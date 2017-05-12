

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Toronto police have charged a man who allegedly assaulted a parking enforcement officer who was giving him a ticket in Little Italy.

Police say the incident happened at around 3 p.m. on May 10 on Manning Avenue near College Street.

A parking enforcement officer was in the process of writing a ticket for a vehicle that was illegally parked when a man who identified himself as the owner approached the vehicle.

The officer explained why he was giving the ticket and when he tried to serve it, the man allegedly pushed him, causing him to fall to the ground.

Police say Victor Carvalho, 56, has been charged with assaulting peace officer.

He was scheduled to make a court appearance on May 11.