

The Canadian Press





KINGSTON, Ont. -- A 27-year-old Kingston, Ont., man is charged after allegedly throwing a fit after a man bumped into him and then assaulting a Good Samaritan who attempted to intervene.

Police say the man became irate when a man riding a scooter accidentally bumped into him at a store on Friday night.

They allege the accused began yelling at the man and his wife and started pulling items from their cart as they tried to get away.

Investigators say a man who saw the incident tried to persuade the accused to leave the couple alone, but was allegedly grabbed by his shirt and punched in the face.

Police say the man is charged with assault.