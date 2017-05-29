Man charged after allegedly punching Good Samaritan who tried to defuse incident
A Kingston police officer is shown in this file photo. (The Canadian Press/Sean Kilpatrick)
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, May 29, 2017 1:57PM EDT
KINGSTON, Ont. -- A 27-year-old Kingston, Ont., man is charged after allegedly throwing a fit after a man bumped into him and then assaulting a Good Samaritan who attempted to intervene.
Police say the man became irate when a man riding a scooter accidentally bumped into him at a store on Friday night.
They allege the accused began yelling at the man and his wife and started pulling items from their cart as they tried to get away.
Investigators say a man who saw the incident tried to persuade the accused to leave the couple alone, but was allegedly grabbed by his shirt and punched in the face.
Police say the man is charged with assault.