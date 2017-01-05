

The Canadian Press





PETERBOROUGH, Ont. -- A 31-year-old man is charged in connection with a pedestrian fatality in Peterborough, Ont.

Police say a 73-year-old St. Catharines, Ont., woman was struck while crossing a street last Sept. 30.

The woman later died of her injuries in hospital.

Police say a Peterborough man has been charged with having a defective braking system.

He is to appear in court Feb. 27.