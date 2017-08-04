Man charged after flight attendant assaulted on Westjet flight
A pilot taxis a Westjet Boeing 737-700 plane to a gate after arriving at Vancouver International Airport on February 3, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Chris Herhalt, CP24.com
Published Friday, August 4, 2017 5:30PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, August 4, 2017 5:41PM EDT
A man has been charged with assault after he allegedly attacked a flight attendant aboard a Westjet flight that was forced to return to Pearson airport on Friday afternoon.
Peel Regional Police say that sometime before 12:12 p.m., Westjet Flight 709 bound for Vancouver returned to Pearson due to mechanical issues.
While the plane sat on the tarmac at Pearson, a male passenger became irate.
He allegedly assaulted a flight attendant and vandalized a washroom about the plane.
The flight attendant was treated for minor injuries.
Police said 109 passengers were on board the plane at the time of the incident.
A suspect identified as 68-year-old Randy Paholko, of Vancouver was charged with assault, endangering an aircraft and two counts of mischief.
He is being held pending a bail hearing in Brampton on Saturday.
On Thursday, an Air Canada flight bound for Hungary was diverted back to Pearson after an unruly passenger allegedly assaulted a flight attendant.